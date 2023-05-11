Kenyan Professor Robert Mokaya Awarded in UK After Making History

Kenyan Professor Robert Mokaya was on Thursday, May 11, elected Fellow of the Royal Society – a prestigious award that recognises scientists all over the world.

In a statement by the Royal Society, it was noted that Mokaya – who is the only black Chemistry professor in the UK – was recognised for his research work in his field of study.

Particularly, the professor, who lectures at the University of Nottingham, was recognised for his contributions to sustainable energy materials.

Other academic achievements that were recognised were his works in adsorption technologies, catalysts and gas storage material.

Mokaya was also praised for promoting knowledge of Chemistry not only in Africa but also in the rest of the world.

“Robert Mokaya, Professor of Materials Chemistry and Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Global Engagement has been announced as one of the latest cohort of Fellows of the Royal Society.

“His research in the area of porous carbons as sustainable energy materials and on mesoporous materials has been pivotal in developing chemistry in Africa and in the BAME community in the UK,” read the statement in part.

On his part, the professor noted that the milestones in his career had been achieved through collaborative work with fellow researchers.

He added that his family was instrumental in his work giving a special mention to his wife and children.

“I’m delighted and honoured to be elected a Fellow of the Royal Society, and very grateful to the excellent students and postdocs that I have had over the years and to my collaborators and mentors.

“I am also grateful to those who have supported my work at the School of Chemistry and across the University, which has provided me with an enabling environment for scientific inquiry,” he stated.

Following his recognition Kenyans led by Kenyan Ambassador to the UK, Manaoh Esipisu congratulated him for his achievement – which they stated was a landmark.

“A very warm Congratulations to Kenyan-British Prof Robert Mokaya OBE, a world-leading chemist from the Univesity of Nottingham, on being elected Fellow of the Royal Society, the UK’s National Academy of Sciences and the oldest scientific academy in continuous existence. Congratulations!” Esipisu stated.

By WASHINGTON MITO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

