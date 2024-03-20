Antony Kigen’s Remarkable Path to an MSc in Data Science at GVSU

As Antony Kigen sits by the tranquil banks of the Grand River in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought him here. Hailing from Kapsoya, Eldoret, his path to pursuing his dreams in Data Science at Grand Valley State University has been marked by determination, resilience, and the invaluable support of The KENYA Airlift Program.

Through this program, Antony’s aspirations have taken flight, propelling him towards a future filled with promise and possibility.

Through invaluable trainings and mentorship, he has expanded his understanding of data science, delving into new programming languages and acquiring essential skills that have equipped him for success in the field.

But it’s not just about the technical knowledge; Antony emphasizes the profound personal and professional growth he has experienced thanks to the exceptional supportiveness of his professors at Grand Valley State University.

The exposure to American culture and the opportunity to interact with people from diverse backgrounds have enriched his experience in ways he never anticipated. From vibrant city life to the breathtaking natural landscapes, Antony has found himself captivated by the richness and diversity of American culture.

As he reflects on his journey, Antony can’t help but praise life in America as something he believes everyone should experience. The opportunities for growth, the spirit of innovation, and the sense of community are unlike anything he has ever encountered. He encourages those who share his passion for technology and data science to consider following a similar path, emphasizing that it is not only the right course for the future but also a highly lucrative one.

The KENYA Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master's programs.

Antony Kigen’s Remarkable Path to an MSc in Data Science at GVSU