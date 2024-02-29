My American Dream Pursuit at IUP Is All Worth It -Joseph Ngunjiri

My American Dream Pursuit at IUP Is All Worth It -Joseph Ngunjiri

Meet Joseph Ngunjiri, an International student in America pursuing his MSC in Supply Chain Management at Indiana University of Pennsylvania as he reflects on his remarkable journey to this significant milestone.

Having completed his bachelor’s in electrical engineering back in Kenya, Joseph embarked on the journey towards the American Dream, a decision he profoundly cherishes.

Joseph Ngunjiri has developed a strong appreciation for his classroom experience, particularly admiring the meaningful interactions between students and professors at the university. With a favourable ratio between students and professors, the faculty stands out for their friendliness, supportiveness, and approachability, contributing substantially to his academic journey.

He expresses immense satisfaction with his experiences in America urging prospective students with similar aspirations to persist in keeping the dream alive reassuring them that the journey is ultimately rewarding and transformative.

Joseph is a proud beneficiary of the KENYA Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

If you are interested in joining this fantastic program, please apply today by visiting our website at www.kenyaairliftprogram.com or give us a call at 0742849555

My American Dream Pursuit at IUP Is All Worth It -Joseph Ngunjiri