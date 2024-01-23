Jackline Makena’s Remarkable Life Experience in America

Embarking on a journey fueled by dreams and determination, Jackline Makena’s pursuit of higher education in the United States through The KENYA Airlift Program has been nothing short of remarkable.

From the moment her father introduced her to this life-changing opportunity, Jackline embraced it wholeheartedly, setting the stage for an extraordinary adventure.

Jackline Makena’s dedication and perseverance

The culmination of her dedication and perseverance came to fruition when she secured her visa ,a moment that became the cornerstone of her American dreams. With joy bubbling within her, she eagerly prepared for the journey to Missouri State University.

Touching down in Dallas, Texas, and connecting to her final destination in Springfield, Missouri, Jackline felt an overwhelming sense of joy. Stepping onto American soil was more than a mere arrival; it was the realization of a lifelong dream. The excitement of being in a land of limitless possibilities radiated from her, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Gratitude

Months into her U.S. adventure at Missouri State University where she is pursuing her Master of Science in Project Management Jackline continues to express deep gratitude for the opportunities that have unfolded before her.

Every experience, every encounter, and every challenge has contributed to her growth and the expansion of her horizons. In her own words, Jackline shares her firsthand account of the amazing experiences she has encountered in this land of opportunities.

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

The KENYA Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC). We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background. We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

Jackline Makena’s Remarkable Life Experience in America