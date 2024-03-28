Kenyan Doctor Ogwell Ouma Appointed VP of UN Foundation.

Kenyan doctor, Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, has been appointed to serve in the prestigious role at the United Nations Foundation.

Dr.Ouma has been selected to serve as the next Vice President of Global Health Strategy at the United Nations Foundation.

In the new role, he will spearhead one of the UN Foundation’s largest portfolios spanning global health policy, advocacy, convening, and grantmaking, in support of the United Nations and its health-related causes.

Before starting his career took an international path, Dr Ouma served in the Ministry of Health in health policy and health diplomacy, working on issues ranging from non-communicable diseases to health emergencies.

He has also served as Acting Deputy Director-General at the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), after a long tenure that also included serving as Acting Director and the founding Deputy Director, during a period of significant growth and transformation for the Continent’s public health agency.

He also held distinguished roles at the World Health Organization.

“The UN Foundation has long been a catalytic player in the global health community, spearheading innovative new platforms and partnerships to advance international cooperation on health,” Ouma reacted to his appointment.

“I look forward to joining the Foundation at this pivotal moment for global health, as we work toward a future where everyone can realize their right to good health and well-being,” he added.

The UN Foundation has prioritized global health since its establishment in 1998. This has included bringing the UN and partners together through new platforms for collective action, such as the Measles and Rubella Partnership.

It has also raised funds that have been used to help different individuals in different countries.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

