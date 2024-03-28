American Woman Sells All Her Assets To Marry Construction worker

Love knows no boundaries, and sometimes it can lead us to make unexpected and life-altering choices. In this captivating true story, we dive deep into the extraordinary story of American Missionary woman Merilyn Miller and Kenyan casual labourer Elvis Aluzimbi.

Merilyn Miller sacrificed everything for love, she moved to Kenya in 2019 for missionary work but what was initially a charitable cause blossomed into a love affair that later turned into marriage.

In deed compassionate and Inspiring Love can be a powerful force that knows no boundaries. It can bridge gaps, overcome obstacles, and challenge the status quo.

The story chronicles the remarkable tale of how love brought together two individuals from vastly different backgrounds and cultures.

According to Afrimax English, Elvis Aluzimbi was born and bred in Western Kenya. He grew up in poverty due to his family economic hardships. He later relocated to Nairobi looking for job opportunities and a better lifestyle.

When Elvis arrived in Nairobi, he was not sccessful in securing employment as he hoped, this pushed him to drugs and alcohol addiction for consolation.

In 2015, Aluzimbi accepted Christ as his personal savior and he decided to changed his life style. Later, he got a chance to do several casual jobs including construction work.

After changing his lifestly, he got an opportunity to volunteer as a chef at a local company as part of missionary work to help the less fortunate. It is at the volunteer job where he met Merilyn Miller in 2019.

The two instantly bonded over their passion for missionary work and the relationship grew into a personal bond outside of work.

“I found him working in the organisation as a chef. We were conversing as friends. I would help him in cooking,” Miller stated.

“The thing that attracted me to her is that she used to assist me in the kitchen. I thought she would make a good wife. We began meeting at social events,” Aluzimbi remarked.

Despite working as a casual labourer by day and volunteer work at night, Aluzimbi envisioned starting a family with Miller. One day while heading to his missionary work, he decided to propose to her inside a bus, and she said yes.

After accepting the proposal, Miller flew back to the US to inform her family of the decision but the family did not receive the news well.

This did not deter Miller, she defied the family’s opinion and decided to relocate to Kenya to get married. She sold all her personal belongings including her Jeep, flew to Nairobi and got married two months later.

Love truly knows no boundaries, and this inspiring tale proves that when it comes to matters of the heart, no distance is too far, and no sacrifice is too great.

