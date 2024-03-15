Pastor Ng’ang’a Wants Ksh.200 Billion On Disputed Church Land

Pastor James Ng’an’ga of Neno Evangelism Centre has expressed his willingness to sell the parcel of land housing his church to the government for Ksh.200 billion.

Speaking outside Parliament grounds on Thursday after appearing before the House’s Departmental Committee on Lands, Ng’ang’a reiterated that the contentious piece of land belongs to him while at the same time accusing the government of trying to ‘snatch’ it away from him.

“Wanapiga kanisa lakini sio hii watapiga. Hii ilienda kwa sababu niko na rights zote. Ksh.42 million that is a lot of money… tukalipa, ” he said in reference of the sum of money he claims to have bought the land for.

“Nimeleta makaratasi yangu na kama mnataka nyinyi kama government, njoo mniambie niwauzie…nataka 200 billion…muichukue kwa njia ya kuongea.”

The land, located at the intersection of Haile Selassie Avenue and Uhuru Highway, is part of several parcels being probed by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on claims that they belong to the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC).

When he appeared before the Lands Committee, Ng’ang’a narrated how he acquired the land after it was put up for sale by the government itself in 2004.

“I started preaching in Mombasa before later coming to Nairobi. In 2004, I saw a ‘land for sale’ sign from CBK, when I went to inquire about it they told me the price was Ksh.32 million, but they told me to pay 10% and the rest within 90 days,” he said.

Shortly afterwards, Ng’ang’a stated, the land was put back on sale, which forced him to re-apply and now purchase the land for Ksh.42 million.

“We signed the agreement and Equity helped me pay the amount. I finished paying the loan around 2008 and I was given the title under the name ‘Neno Evangelism Centre.'”

Troubles over the parcel’s ownership would haunt him years later as he said he received a letter from Kenya Railways Corporation in 2020 notifying him that they wanted to reclaim the land.

“I told them I bought the title deed from Central Bank,” he said.

He says he was later summoned by former Cabinet Secretary James Macharia and former Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director-General Maj-Gen Mohammed Badi to clear the air on the matter.

“I showed them all the supporting documents and they said ‘We don’t have this in our records’ and I was never called again,” added Ng’ang’a.

The Apostle went on to add that before the purchase, he scoured through the Nairobi City Council records and discovered that the Kenya Finance Bank initially owned the land but the Central Bank took over ownership after it collapsed.

The lands committee hence gave the preacher 14 days to submit all supporting documents for ownership of the contentious parcel.

