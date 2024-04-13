Arrest: Major Drug Bust in Mombasa, Capital of Drug Trafficking

Drug trafficking has long been a simmering issue in this East African coastal city Mombasa, but the latest drug arrest has unveiled the extent of the problem.

During a joint intelligence-led operation by law enforcement agencies on Friday evening, April 12, a suspect was arrested and is being held in Mombasa after being found in possession of drugs, cash and mobile phones.

The bust was done in the home of Salim Kilanga Mwinyi in Magongo, Kisauni Sub-county, where the officers found Heroine weighing 169.18 grams with an estimated market price of Sh 507,540, cash of Sh 1,327,300, USD 3,610 and four mobile phones.

The clandestine operation, carried out by law enforcement agencies reveal the shadowy network of criminals involved in the illicit trade of drugs.

The drug bust came days after another one in which a university student was busted with heroine valued at Sh 1.2 million.

The 24-year-old student, Killian Dunda, was arrseted by Anti-narcotic officers from the Moi International Airport.

The suspect was arrested in Mshoroni, Kiasuni sub-county with a clear polythene bag which had brownish/whitish substance that tested positive for heroin.

Through thorough investigations, law enforcement officials are slowly infiltrating the intricate web of drug cartels, shedding light on their nefarious activities.

From the hidden drug dens to the high-stakes negotiations, the law enforcers need to dig deep into the underbelly of Mombasa’s drug underworld to unveil the tactics employed by these criminal syndicates, including their sophisticated smuggling techniques and corrupt networks which has devastated local communities and the entire nation.

