Kenya Diaspora PS Roseline Njogu hosts Bishop Dr. GG Gitahi

In a bid to foster stronger connections with the Kenya Diaspora Community, the Kenya Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary (PS) Roseline Njogu, today hosted Bishop Dr. GG Gitahi of Kenya American Community Church (KACC) Atlanta Georgia.

The meeting aimed to create a platform for dialogue and collaboration between the Diaspora Office and the Kenya Diaspora community.

According to Ms Njogu’s social media account, The two discussed Diaspora issues and the interventions around them.

The PS and the Bishop also talked about the ongoing Mobile Consular Services in the US and the strategies deployed to get more Kenyans informed about the services and how to access them.

Bishop Gitahi, who is the current Chairman of Kenya Diaspora Clergy Fellowship (KDCF) also weighed in on the role of religious institutions in bringing Kenyans abroad together and the support system it presents in expanding the diaspora #MimiNiDiaspora.

The Kenya Diaspora Affairs PS is committed to strengthening ties with Kenyans living abroad and recognizing their valuable contributions to the nation’s development.

By partnering with Ministries like KACC, she aims to build a stronger network and provide the necessary resources and support for Kenyans in the diaspora.

This enlightening meeting has set the stage for meaningful collaborations and future initiatives to uplift and empower the Kenyan community abroad, ensuring that their voices are heard and their needs are addressed.

