Kenyan Diaspora Can Use Email for Ecitizen Account Instead of Kenyan Phone Number

Kenyan Diaspora can now set up an Ecitizen account using email where they don’t have a Kenyan phone number. This has been a sticky problem for many Kenyans in diaspora.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs principal secretary, Roseline Njogu, on Saturday, January 7, announced changes to the eCitizen portal. PS Roseline, of the Diaspora Affairs, revealed that eCitizen services were significantly enhanced and registration processes simplified to accommodate more individuals.

Roseline noted that unlike before, when everyone registering on the portal was required to enlist their electronic mail and phone numbers, presently, one can sign up for an account with an email ID only.

“Government services are going digital. You can now create your ⁦E-citizen account using your email add, if you don’t have a Kenyan phone number,” PS Roseline explained.

According to the Principal Secretary, Kenyans living in foreign countries can receive the same services as at home.

In a series of responses, Kenyans living abroad took to Twitter to engage the Principal Secretary, who adequately answered their questions.

“This one is for you, Diaspora,” affirmed Principal Secretary (PS) for Diaspora Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Roseline Njogu.

Roseline reiterated that, as promised by President William Ruto earlier, all government services will be available on the digital platform.

“If you already have an account, you don’t need to change anything. This is for those who do not have eCitizen accounts,” Roseline clarified.

While addressing the Cabinet retreat on January 6, 2023, Ruto confirmed that at least 300 government services were digitised.

The President also assured that all analogue services will be migrated to the digital platform in six to 12 months.

Ruto plans to digitalise 5,000 government services by June 2023, even as the government builds a national digital superhighway.

At the same time, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u gazetted a new universal pay bill number, 222222.

“All payments for government services shall progressively be made through eCitizen.go.ke. The official Government of Kenya Pay Bill Number is 222222,” he explained.

By MARK OBAR

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

