Djibouti Fronts Candidate To Challenge Raila’s Africa Union Bid

Djibouti has fronted its Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahamoud Ali Youssouf to contest for the position of African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 9, Djibouti expressed confidence that Youssouf has the ability to serve and bring dynamism to AU.

“Djibouti expresses its confidence in the ability of Mr. Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, an experienced diplomat who knows the workings of the Continental Organization, to serve and bring dynamism to the Pan-African Organization,” read the statement in part.

Djibouti noted that Youssouf has over two decades of experience as Minister of Foreign Affairs adding that he has all the qualities to meet the expectations and interests of the continent in addition to speaking fluent French, English, and Arabic.

Youssouf will now compete with Azimio leader Raila Odinga and Somalia’s former Foreign Minister Fawzia Adam.

On February 15 Raila announced his interest in replacing incumbent AUC chair Moussa Faki whose two-term tenure ends in February 2025.

The African Union Executive Council on March 15 during the 22nd Extraordinary Session unanimously agreed that the East Africa Region should produce candidates for the position of AUC chairmanship.

Raila who is being backed by the Kenyan government has been moving across the continent looking for support from African Presidents.

His bid received a huge boost during President Willaim Ruto’s recent visit to West Africa where Ghanaian President Akuffo-Addo and Guinea Bissau’s Umaro Sissoco Embaló agreed to back Kenya’s candidate.

On Friday last week, Angola’s ambassador to Kenya Sianga Abilio also hinted that the country will support Kenya’s candidacy for the position.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

