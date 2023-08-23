Wycliffe Oparanya and His Wife Priscilla Oparanya Arrested

Former Kakamega Governor and ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya has been arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to answer questions related to graft.

A source told Nairobi Leo that Oparanya and his wife Priscilla Oparanya were arrested Wednesday.

“They were arrested over corruption and economic crimes committed during his tenure as Kakamega Governor. They are currently before detectives at EACC Integrity Centre Police Station, Nairobi,” the source said.

By the time of going to press, the EACC detectives were grilling the former governor at the Integrity Center Nairobi.

Nairobi Leo was yet to establish why the Former Governor was being grilled.

ODM Director of Elections however hinted that the Former Governor was being pursued after he tweeted about police vehicles outside the Karen home of the governor.

“Why are suspicious-looking men in Subaru vehicles camping outside Wycliffe Oparanya’s residence in Karen?” Etale posed.

A recent report released by the EACC indicated that there was a planned prosecution of high-profile people including a sitting Governor, two former Governors, and 1 former PS in former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

About Wycliffe Oparanya

Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya (born 25 March 1956) is a Kenyan politician who served as the governor of Kakamega County from 2013 to 2022.

He was elected on 4 March 2013 and became the first governor of Kakamega County following promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya in 2010 and subsequently in August 2017, for his second term as the governor.

He is, therefore, the pioneer Governor of Kakamega County under the devolved system of governance in Kenya that established 47 counties. He was previously Minister of State for Planning, National Development and Vision 2030 in the government of the late President Mwai Kibaki.

He was appointed on 14 January 2019 as the Council of Governors of Kenya chairperson.Wycliffe Oparanya is also the current Ford Kenya Party deputy party leader.

