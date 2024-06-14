Jahmby Koikai’s Father Dies Under Mysterious Circumstance

Media personality and Reggae MC Mary Njambi Koikai’s father Daniel Koikai has reportedly died.

His tragic death follows her daughter’s death about a fortnight ago. Njambi allegedly succumbed at Nairobi Hospital after a long battle with endometriosis.

Daniel Koikai’s death also comes a day after he paid tribute to his late daughter and used the opportunity to apologize and ask for her forgiveness.

While acknowledging his shortcomings as a father, Koikai’s father went ahead to eulogise Njambi and shared the final special moments she spent with her daughter.

“Dear Njambi my daughter, the time has come for me to atone for my acts of omission or commission on your final journey from this world it has been one of the most difficult episodes in my life,” Njambi’s father eulogised.

“Especially for your close family members; your mother, sister aunts, uncles and colleagues in the media and friends in and out of the country,” he added.

Koikai’s father reportedly passed away while her daughter’s burial was underway at Lang’ata Cemetery.

The cause of his death remains unclear as reports indicate the death could have been self-initiated.

Meanwhile, Njambi Koikai before her death had asked Kenyans to donate blood to help her recover.

She had complained that late diagnosis and lack of treatment in the country made her endometriosis situation worse.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), endometriosis is a painful disorder where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, causing inflammation.

“Hi fam, I am currently admitted at Pioneer Ward Nairobi Hospital and I kindly require blood O positive. Kindly asking for a blood donor for Mary Njambi Koikai,” she wrote on her X handle.

