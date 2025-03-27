In Loving Memory of Rose Akech Osano Of Maryland

With deep sorrow and acceptance of God’s will, we announce the passing of our beloved Rose Akech Osano, who went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 1:11 AM.

Rose was a devoted wife to Remigius Osano and a loving mother to Hellen, Leo, Robert, Florence, David, Mary, and the late James.

- Advertisement -

She was a cherished grandmother to Sharon, Antony, Oscar, Tzion, Blake, and Aaron, and a beloved great-grandmother to Chanel and Kylian.

A woman of deep faith, compassion, and wisdom, Rose touched countless lives with her kindness and unwavering love. She was an active member of her church, LifeSource Church for All Nations, where she enjoyed making nyoyo (maize and beans) and participating in worship.

A lover of knowledge, she stayed informed by watching CNN and knew all the news broadcasters by name.

- Advertisement -

She was a pillar of strength for her family and a beacon of hope in her community. Rose had a nurturing heart, always checking in on her children day and night.

She listened attentively, counseled with wisdom, and guided each one along the right path. Her generosity, warm spirit, and devotion to prayer uplifted all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Her legacy of love and faith will remain in our hearts forever.

For more information, please reach out to:

Sylvester Ochieng’: 240-461-1835

Mwalimu Kolewe: 443–776-2633

Rachel Agwa: 240-432-1236

Pastor Lando: 443-824-6321

Jafred Musamba: 240-423-6364

Irene Merere: 301-281-7544

To join Mama Rose Osano’s Funeral WhatsApp Group:

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world. Alleviate stress with AWA At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

In Loving Memory of Rose Akech Osano Of Maryland