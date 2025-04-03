Emily Kanini Rodha, a 43-year-old Kenyan woman, was arrested by Indian customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on April 1, 2025.

The authorities apprehended her after discovering cocaine worth Ksh268 million (approximately USD 2 million) concealed in her luggage.

- Advertisement -

Emily was reportedly carrying around 2.4 kilograms of the illicit drug, which was carefully hidden in her bags. The discovery was made during routine customs checks, which are part of the airport’s efforts to combat drug trafficking.

After questioning, Emily admitted that she received the consignment from another woman in Nairobi.

The woman had promised her a payment of Ksh100,000 for successfully delivering the narcotics to an associate in Delhi.

- Advertisement -

The arrest of Emily comes barely a month after another Kenyan woman, Margaret Nduta, was sentenced to death in Vietnam for trafficking.

This arrest has drawn attention to the ongoing issue of international drug smuggling, especially at major transportation hubs like airports, where traffickers often attempt to move illicit substances across borders.

Authorities in India are now investigating the case to determine the full extent of the smuggling operation and whether Rodha was working alone or as part of a larger network.

This is a significant bust, especially considering the large amount of drugs involved, and it adds to the growing efforts by customs and law enforcement worldwide to tackle the global drug trade.

Kenyan Woman Arrested in India With Cocaine Worth Ksh 268M