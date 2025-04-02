Tribute to machangi’s son Brian Muruthi Mbuthia alias Kababa

In the tapestry of life, there are those who come into our world and leave an indelible mark on our hearts and minds. Brian Muruthi Mbuthia, known to many as Kababa the son of Kikuyu comedian Ephantus Mbuthia Muruthi popularly known as Machangi,, was one such person.

His presence brought joy, his spirit exuded kindness, and his laughter was a balm to those around him. Today, as we remember him, we do so with both sorrow and gratitude—for the moments we shared and the love he left behind.

Kababa was more than just a name; he was a symbol of warmth, authenticity, and an unshakable bond with his family and friends.

His unique charm and carefree attitude were infectious, drawing everyone into his circle with ease.

Whether through his genuine smile or the way he made people feel seen and heard, Kababa had a way of brightening even the darkest of days.

To Machangi, his father, and the family, we extend our deepest condolences. The loss of a son is a pain no parent should endure, and yet, we find solace in the legacy Brian left.

His life was a reminder of the importance of love, community, and living with a heart full of gratitude.

His time with us, though too brief, was filled with a richness of love and joy that will continue to echo in the hearts of all who knew him.

We celebrate Brian’s life not with sadness but with appreciation for all the ways he touched our lives.

His memory will forever be a beacon of hope, an enduring reminder that the love we share with others is never truly lost.

As we mourn, we also honor him—by cherishing the beautiful moments we shared, by carrying forward the lessons of kindness, compassion, and strength that he imparted to us.

Rest in peace, Kababa. You will forever remain in our hearts, a shining star whose light will never fade.

