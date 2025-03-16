Peter Kimani Njenga’s Family Seeks Help to Repatriate the Body

A PLEA TO THE COMMUNITY AT LARGE TO HELP REPARTRIATE THE LATE PETER KIMANI NJENGA BACK TO KENYA

We are sad to announce the death of Peter Kimani Njenga, the man who was seriously sick in a San Antonio hospital. Previously, we had sent a plea looking to locate the next of kin in order to prevent the hospital from disposing off the body.

The next of kin have been located in Kenya and now the Kenyan community in San Antonio is looking for help to repatriate the body in order for the family to bury him and have closure.

Born in 1966 in Huruma, Nairobi, Kenya, Peter Kimani Njenga was the third-born son of the late Teresiah Wambui Nyamato. He was a beloved brother to the late Lucy Nungari Njenga and Ann Ngina Njenga.

Peter pursued his early education in Nairobi, completing both his primary and secondary education there.

He developed a passion for bodybuilding and weightlifting, which led him to a successful career in the fitness industry. His dedication to the sport took him to Japan, where he transitioned into the health and fitness sector, winning several trophies, including a significant achievement in 1992.

In 2001, he relocated to the United States, where he lived in various states. He lived and worked as a mechanic in New Jersey and then moved on to San Antonio, Texas, where he lived until his demise. Peter was easy to notice due to his bulking physique albeit him being a quiet and laid-back person.

On February 13, 2025, Peter was admitted at the Northeast Baptist Hospital in San Antonia, Texas and passed away on March 5, 2025.

Having no family in the United States, Peter passed away without his loved ones around and efforts to trace his family were made by the community in San Antonio and the larger diaspora community.

In this difficult time, the family of the Late Peter Kimani Njenga appeal to the diaspora community in the US and beyond to help repatriate the remains of their beloved son, brother and uncle back to Kenya for a dignified funeral.

Please channel your support to through:

Robert Wambugu (CashApp): $RWcashme

John Chege: $JohnChege (CashApp) or chegetroon@gmail.com (Zelle)

Your support and generosity during this challenging time are deeply appreciated.

Please join via this link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ JrcfFrMXIJVDF6ZchwlmbR

Photos below of Peter Kimani Njenga during his Haydays.

Peter Kimani Njenga’s Family Seeks Help to Repatriate the Body