Celebrating Excellence: Over 100 ISP Students Relocating for Master’s in North America.

The International Scholars Program, Formally Kenya Airlift Program, celebrated its 6th Annual Luncheon with grandeur and joy at the exquisite Sarova Panafric Hotel in Nairobi.

This remarkable event brought together 250 esteemed guests, including brilliant student members, leaders in academia, political figures, and cherished family and friends.

The highlight of the day was the celebration and farewell of over 100 of the brightest minds embarking on their journey to the US and Canada for graduate studies in STEM fields.

The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm and pride as the scholars prepared to take their next big steps in academia.

Inspiring speeches from key figures underscored the importance of education and the incredible potential of the scholars.

Heartfelt farewells and words of encouragement filled the room, emphasizing the supportive community behind each student’s success.

The event was a testament to the power of education and the boundless potential of the scholars.

It showcased the program’s dedication to fostering academic excellence and providing opportunities for talented individuals to shine on the global stage.

The luncheon was not just a celebration, but a powerful reminder of the impact education can have in transforming lives and shaping a brighter future. www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

By Houston Kathurima.

Farewell; Over 100 Kenyan students heading to the US & Canada