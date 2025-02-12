A Mother’s Faith: Collins’ Journey to the U.S – Success Story

For Collins’ mother, this journey has been one of faith, prayer, and unwavering support. From the moment her son passed his exams to securing his visa to study in the U.S., she remained confident in his determination.

Despite hearing numerous stories of visa denials and the challenges of studying abroad, she held onto the belief that each individual has their own unique blessings and that Collins would succeed.

Collins’ visa interview fell on May 10th, the same day as a tree-planting holiday, sparking concerns about a possible delay. Trusting in prayer, his mother hoped the holiday would not interfere with his appointment.

At 5 a.m., Collins confirmed that his interview would proceed as planned, and by 8 a.m., he called with the news—he had secured his visa.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, she took a moment to reflect on the journey and the power of persistence.

Collins had already made significant sacrifices for this opportunity. In June, he secured a prestigious position at Standard Investment Bank, but balancing work with his study plans proved difficult.

Recognizing that pursuing a master’s degree in the U.S. was a life-changing opportunity, he made the bold decision to leave his job and fully commit to his academic aspirations.

His family, having always seen his determination and drive, supported his choice, knowing that he had the resilience to succeed.

As he embarks on this next chapter, his focus remains firmly on excelling in his studies. For Collins’ mother, this journey represents more than just academics.

It is a reflection of faith, persistence, and the impact of a strong support system. Watching her son take this significant step, she sees his story as an inspiration for other families to believe in the possibilities that come with the right guidance and determination.

