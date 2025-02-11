For Deborah Kituyi, studying abroad has always been a dream—but not in the way it ultimately unfolded. Canada was her dream destination, and she applied three times, but things never worked out.

The U.S. was never part of her original plan, but everything changed in July 2024 when she came across The International Scholars Program (ISP).

She took a final chance, determined to make it work this time. By August 23rd, she had officially joined ISP, diving into the process with urgency as the spring intake deadline approached.

With a strong interest in Business analytics, Deborah set her sights on two universities: the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky. Receiving her acceptance letter from the University of Louisville felt like the moment everything aligned.

ISP played a pivotal role in making her transition smooth, guiding her through every step—from school selection to visa preparation.

Deborra’s first international flight is both exciting and surreal. Her itinerary takes her from Nairobi to Paris, then Atlanta—her U.S. port of entry—before she finally lands in Louisville, Kentucky.

Her passion for business and analytics has been brewing for years, despite her initial career path. Discovering Business analytics as a master’s option felt like the perfect blend of her interests, reaffirming that she was finally on the right path—at the intersection of business and data.

As she steps into this next chapter, Deborah is filled with mixed emotions—joy, anticipation, and the bittersweet feeling of leaving her family behind.

One thing is clear: she’s prepared to embrace the journey and fully seize this transformative opportunity.

From Bungoma, Kenya to Kentucky for Masters: A Dream Realized