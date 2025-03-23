Alfred Mutua Children and Wife: Behind the Headlines

As the former Governor of Machakos County and a member of the current adminstration, Alfred Mutua is often in the spotlight, navigating the intricate dance of politics and public life.

Yet, beyond the political stage lies a more personal narrative—a tapestry woven with love, challenge, and triumph within his family.

Mutua is currently the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection in Kenya, he has been married twice and has three children.​

First Marriage: Dr. Josephine Thitu

In July 2000, Alfred Mutua married Dr. Josephine Thitu Maundu, a pharmaceuticals services systems specialist with extensive experience in public health.

Together, they have three children, including a set of twins. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2015, following a public legal battle over child custody and property. Dr. Thitu and their children relocated to Australia after the separation. ​

Second Relationship: Lilian Ng’ang’a

After his divorce from Dr. Thitu, Mutua began a relationship with Lilian Ng’ang’a, the founder of the Lilian Ng’ang’a Foundation.

They were together for approximately seven years before parting ways amicably in June 2021.

Lilian Ng’ang’a is an entrepreneur, public figure, and former first lady of Machakos County. She gained widespread recognition through her marriage to Alfred Mutua, but the couple parted ways in 2020 after a public announcement of their separation.

Lilian is also known for her involvement in charitable activities and her business ventures. She has since continued to be active in the media and business industries.

Current Family Life

Mutua maintains a close relationship with his children. In May 2022, he shared on social media that his young son, one of the twins, had taken photographs of him, showcasing his budding photography skills.

Mutua expressed pride in his son’s talent and the time spent together. This highlights his admiration for his son’s abilities, as well as the importance he places on family time.

It showcases a personal side of the Mutua, beyond his public persona, as he takes a moment to celebrate his son’s achievements.

