Invitation to OVC Business Partnership Conference 2025 In NY

In a dynamic synergy of innovation and collaboration, the OVC Business Partnership Conference 2025, organized by Diaspora One Voice Consortium, emerges as the beacon of hope for Africa’s professionals, policymakers, and entrepreneurs.

This groundbreaking event serves as the nexus where visionaries converge to script a prosperous future for the continent.

By fostering strategic alliances and knowledge exchange, the conference propels forward-thinking initiatives that drive impactful change across diverse sectors.

Embracing the spirit of unity and progress, this transformative gathering transcends boundaries to ignite conversations that shape tomorrow’s landscape.

From high-level discussions to hands-on workshops, the conference offers a platform for thought leaders to spearhead sustainable solutions and forge lasting connections.

As the curtains rise on the OVC Business Partnership Conference 2025, a tapestry of opportunities unfolds, inviting participants to engage, empower, and elevate Africa’s trajectory towards a brighter tomorrow. Here below is the invitation:

We’re excited to invite you to the OVC Business Partnership Conference 2025, a dynamic event designed to connect African professionals, innovators, policymakers and entrepreneurs from across the global diaspora. This is your opportunity to connect, collaborate, and drive impact with key players from across the global diaspora.

When: May 2nd – May 3rd

Where: 22nd Cortland Street 23rd Floor, New York

Theme: Leveraging Innovation, Opportunities and Resources for Strategic Growth

You’re invited to join us as a participant, speaker, exhibitor, or sponsor. Each role offers unique opportunities to connect with industry leaders and contribute to building bridges between the African diaspora and key business stakeholders.

Please review the attached documents for comprehensive details about this year’s exciting program. Registration is simple—just scan the attached QR code to select your preferred attendance option.

Should you have any questions or need assistance with registration, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

We look forward to your presence and participation at this transformative event!

Click below for OVC Concept Paper

OVC 2025 – CONCEPT PAPER

SCAN QR CODE TO REGISTER

Website: https://onevoiceconsortium.org/

