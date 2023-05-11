OVC Groundbreaking Diaspora Investors Expo Concludes in Rockville Maryland

The Diaspora One Voice Consortium (OVC) has successfully concluded its inaugural and groundbreaking Diaspora Investors Expo, which took place from May 5-7, 2023 in Rockville, Maryland.

The three-day event attracted overall 120 registrants including exhibiting companies and hosted a range of discussions and presentations from key stakeholders, including academicians, politicians, investors, and business owners.

The Expo is considered a major success, with numerous awards given to organizations and individuals who have significantly impacted various fields.

The Expo featured 14 panel forums, two trade delegation roundtable meetings, and 18 media interviews. It garnered global attention, with a social media following that reached 150,000 viewers by the third day.

Five media teams were accredited, and the event boasted an impressive list of attendees, including four ambassadors, ten Members of Parliament, two senators, two members of County Government, two parliamentary staff, and representatives from five countries.

Among the Expo’s highlights were the 20 exhibitors showcasing innovative products and services and the awards ceremony.

The World Bank Institution received the Best International Agency award for their development efforts in Africa and their focus on future generations.

Fourteen-year-old Michael Tinashe Staples from Cincinnati, Ohio, made the announcement, drawing attention to the importance of empowering the next generation.

Waya Pay was honored with the Best Fintech and Digital Economy award for their mission to remove banking barriers for immigrants globally and help them build their financial future easily.

Waya co-founder, David Wachira, accepted the award on behalf of the company. Mumbi Baskin received a Women in Entrepreneurship award for her trailblazing restaurants in Dallas, Texas. The Swahili Cultural Institute and Farmers Network App were also acknowledged for their innovative teaching methods.

Diaspora OVC President, Dr. Robert Chiuri, expressed his satisfaction with the event, stating, “The Diaspora Investors Expo has proven to be an invaluable platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration among the diaspora community.

We are proud of the outcomes and look forward to more opportunities to bring together such exceptional minds.”

Planning Chair, Dr. Jake Ongaki, added, “This event has exceeded our expectations, and we are grateful to all participants and sponsors for their support. We believe that the Expo has created a strong foundation for future collaboration and investment in our communities.

” The Diaspora OVC Investors Expo has set a high benchmark for future events, with its focus on empowering the diaspora community and fostering cross-sector partnerships. The OVC is committed to continuing its work in promoting unity and progress among African diaspora communities.

For more information about the One Voice Consortium and future events,please visit: www.onevoiceconsortium.org.

About One Voice Consortium (OVC)

The One Voice Consortium (OVC) is a global network of African diaspora organizations, professionals, and entrepreneurs that aims to promote unity, collaboration, and investment in various sectors.

Through events such as the Diaspora Investors Expo, the OVC seeks to empower the diaspora community

and contribute to the sustainable development of Africa. This Press Statement is prepared by Diaspora OVC Communications and Approved by Founder President, Dr. Robert Chiuri

