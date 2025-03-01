In the heart of Albuquerque, a gripping mystery unfolds as young Kenyan boy Habakkuk Orero goes missing without a trace.

The community is in a frenzy, with authorities scrambling to unravel the enigma surrounding his disappearance.

The disappearance of this bright-eyed child has left the community reeling with unanswered questions and a sense of unease.

As authorities piece together clues and comb through leads, the story of Habakkuk Orero’s vanishing act only grows more perplexing by the day.

What transpired on that fateful day? Where could he have gone? These questions linger in the minds of those touched by his absence, drawing attention to the intricate web of mysteries surrounding this case..

Orero and his parents recently moved to the US from Kenya. If you know his whereabouts please contact the parents or Albuquerque Police Department (New Mexico) on 1-505-242-2677

Kenyan boy, Habakkuk Orero Missing in Albuquerque New Mexico