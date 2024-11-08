Maverick Aoko: Breaking Silence After Weeks of Being Missing

Journalist Scophine Aoko Otieno, alias Maverick Aoko Otieno, has broken her silence after going missing for weeks.

In a statement on Friday, November 8, on her official X account, Aoko stated that an aide who has been posting on the account had her unreserved permission and that of her family.

She explained that she is doing well under the care of her family and thanked Kenyans for their support.

“Your clamor, fervor, noise, agitation and prayers kept air in my lungs and blood in my heart. Asante for every tweet, retweet, call, concern, msg and voice that spoke out for me

“The flesh is indisposed, thanks to their ‘hata sisi tunajua kusalimiana.’ Grateful that I am getting adequate care,” Aoko remarked.

She, however, remained cagey on the details regarding her disappearance promising to reveal them when she gets better.

“What happened? I will tell you, oh I will expose every minute detail, every crumb… But we will converse more dear friends when I get better,” Aoko stated.

Last Saturday, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino confirmed that Aoko was doing well after her aide said that she was found at the Kenya-Tanzania border.

“She’s been found at the Kenyan-Tanzania border. Her family was called from a hospital. She was taken there by an unidentified person who said they found her outside their gate,” read a post by the aide.

Aoko has confirmed that Babu Owino knows the aide adding that the lawmaker is her trusted friend.

“Babu knows of this aide, has met them in person too. I comprehend your misgivings on politicians, Lord knows I’ve had my extreme share of unpalatable experiences with them.

“Albeit, take it from me, Ongili (Babu Owino) is a trusted friend who has proven his camaraderie interminably through bloom and gloom,” she stated.

Aoko went missing after sending a barrage of tweets against some imminent people in the Kenyan power circles.

By Clinton Nyabuto

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke

