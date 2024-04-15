In a devastating turn of events, Samuel Muturi Wanjiru, a Kenyan US Marine, has mysteriously disappeared after a vacation with his girlfriend to Puerto Rico leaving his heartbroken family in a desperate search for answers.

According to the mother, Muturi has been missing since March 27 2024 and efforts to locate him have been futile.

- Advertisement -

The 26-year-old Marine, known for his dedication and strong sense of duty, vanished without a trace, leaving his loved ones bewildered and distraught.

According to the mother, Muturi left home with his girlfriend for vacation to Puerto Rico to celebrate his birthday. They arrived safely and he called her with details of where they were staying.

Initially, the mother was concerned about his safety but he assured her that Puerto Rico was a safe place.

On the day that Muturi disappeared, it is reported that they had gone swimming in the ocean but the girlfriend did not stay long in the water arguing that she was tired and wanted to take a nap.

- Advertisement -

Muturi was left swimming but moments later, a strong wave hit him causing him to fall down and that was the last time he was seen.

With a promising military career ahead of him, his sudden disappearance has left his family and friends shocked and grappling with the unknown. The circumstances surrounding Samuel’s disappearance remain shrouded in mystery.

Muturi mother described him as a warrior and brave man who was named among the best marines by his superiors.

His family, consumed by grief and anguish, are pleading for anyone with information to come forward and help bring Samuel back home.

As the search continues, the heartbreak and despair felt by Samuel’s family only grows deeper.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

Kenyan US Marine Samuel Muturi Wanjiru Goes missing in Puerto Rico