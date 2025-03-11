Ruto Promise to Buy 1 Million Chapati-Making Machine for Schools

President William Ruto has promised to purchase a chapati-making machine to boost Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s Dishi na County school feeding program.

Speaking on Tuesday, March 11 at St. Teresa Girls Secondary School, Mathare, Nairobi, the President directed Governor Sakaja to start looking for where he will the machine is being sold.

“The governor has asked me that in order to add chapati to Nairobi’s dish, I should buy a chapati-making machine. I have agreed to buy the machine for him. Now, Governor, find a place to buy a chapati-making machine that makes one million chapatis,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State gave the promise after Sakaja said the Dishi na County program feeds 300,000 students in Nairobi and he would have to make one million chapatis for them.

“I am feeding 300,000 children in Nairobi, and now I will need to make one million chapatis. I will ask the president to help me with a chapati-making machine,” Sakaja stated.

The Dishi na County school feeding program was launched on June 20, 2023, to enhance student health, improve academic performance, and encourage school attendance by addressing classroom hunger.

The Nairobi County government has constructed centralized kitchens, known as Giga Kitchens, in each of Nairobi’s 17 sub-counties.

The kitchens prepare meals that are distributed to schools, ensuring that students receive hot, balanced meals daily.

The program is designed to be affordable, with students contributing only Ksh5 per meal through a tap-to-eat system.

