VIDEO: Have a Look at the Big Machine One of Our Students is Driving

Undoubtedly, the United States is a land of opportunities! In January 2022, about 20 students moved to the United States to study for various master’s degrees at The University of Alabama in Huntsville, with many others attending other universities.

These students’ lifestyle changes attest to this long-held belief. When I look at these guys now, I see completely different people than when they arrived in the US with only suitcases and great ambitions 6 months ago.

The transformation in the lives of these young men and women is real. In Kenya, owning a car at a young age was a tall order that was usually reserved for retirement. Presently, while still schooling, some of the students are driving some big machines as they go about their businesses as usual. See the big machine one of our students is driving at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

