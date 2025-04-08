You’re Invited: A Candid Conversation with Kenya’s Iron Lady, Martha Karua

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: Elimu Center, Baltimore, Maryland

We are excited to invite you to an exclusive evening with one of Kenya’s most influential political figures, Martha Karua. Known for her unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and leadership, Martha Karua has earned the title “Iron Lady” for her steadfast determination and remarkable contributions to Kenyan society.

Join us at Elimu Center in Baltimore for a thought-provoking conversation where she will share insights into her journey, discuss the political landscape, and answer questions on topics ranging from women’s empowerment to national governance.

This is a unique opportunity to hear from a leader who has shaped Kenya’s political scene and continues to inspire change both locally and globally.

Prepare to be inspired! Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Elimu Center in Baltimore as we host a candid conversation with Kenya’s Iron Lady, Martha Karua.

This event promises an intimate setting where attendees can engage with her powerful insights on leadership, resilience, and the importance of advocacy in today’s world.

Come ready to ask questions and soak in the wisdom of a trailblazer who continues to make waves in the fight for social justice.

We look forward to seeing you there!

For more information, call: Karanja Mwaura – 410 409 9340, Julie Weche – 410 303 3335

A Candid Conversation with Martha Karua in Baltimore Maryland