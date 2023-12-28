Raila Odinga Denies Claims Of Fallout With Martha Karua and Uhuru

Opposition leader Raila Amollo Odinga has denied claims that Azimio la Umoja is disintegrated over the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Wednesday, December 27, Raila insisted that Azimio was still intact despite some leaders voicing dissenting opinions over the report.

The former Prime Minister argued that the spirit of freedom of expression is enshrined in the Azimio constitution thus dismissing fallout claims.

Among those who had rejected the NADCO report outcome include Martha Karua, Jubilee Party led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

“Those other members of Azimio who are talking are just addressing what we all agreed on about the issue of cost of living,” Raila stated.

“What they may not know is that there was agreement on fundamental issues that we had raised as Azimio.”

Raila insisted that the issue of contention revolved around the cost of living which Kenya Kwanza led by Leader of the Majority Kimani Ichung’wah, maintained was their responsibility.

“Where there was no agreement was on the cost of living, and our team insisted that it be recorded, they said it was the work of the government to reduce the cost of living and not the opposition,” Raila said.

“Our team said in the report that they disagreed with the Kenya Kwanza team on the cost of living because the Kenya Kwanza team said they would do it in their own style at their own pace.”

At the same time, Raila noted that it will be useless for any person to vie if the issues around the 2022 elections are not fixed.

He insisted that reforms including the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and fidelity to the Political Parties Act, must be implemented before the 2027 polls.

“We are still concerned with what happened in 2022. Unless we resolve it properly, it will be useless for anybody to run in 2027. Unless we really sort out properly that mess we had, to have a proper electoral commission that can preside over an election and give you real results,” Raila stated.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

