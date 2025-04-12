From Kanga Classrooms to Global Stages: Inspiring Generations

At Kanga Primary School in Migori County, Kenya, pride runs deep. The halls that once nurtured a determined young learner now echo with the story of a student who dared to dream beyond local boundaries.

Alphonce Manje, an alumnus of Kanga, is now pursuing his Master of Science in Molecular and Cell Biology at Quinnipiac University in the United States—a remarkable journey made possible by his hard work and the unwavering support of the International Scholars Program (ISP).

Mr. Marwa Joseph, the Head of Kanga Primary School, beams with pride as he reflects on Alphonce’s journey. “Alphonce was always hardworking and committed,” he recalls.

“He did well in his KCP exams, scoring 350 marks, and went on to join Kanga National School.” Seeing Alphonce return to his roots to inspire current students has been a moment of profound pride for the school and the entire community.

For Mr. Joseph, Alphonce’s success is not just a personal victory—it’s a beacon of hope for all students from humble beginnings.

He emphasizes the importance of perseverance, urging Alphonce to continue working hard and, upon completing his studies, to return as a role model for the young learners at Kanga.

He also sends a powerful message to parents and guardians in the community: support and encourage your children, no matter your circumstances.

Mr. Joseph expresses deep gratitude to the International Scholars Program for identifying Alphonce and giving him the opportunity to pursue further education abroad.

He calls on the program to continue its mission and consider more students from needy backgrounds, especially in regions like Kanga and Rongo Sub-County.

Finally, Mr. Joseph shares his hopes for Alphonce to not only succeed academically but to embrace the responsibility of inspiring the next generation.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

