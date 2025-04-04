Kenyan Professor Jerono Rotich selected for ACE Fellows Program

Professor Jerono P. Rotich, Associate Dean for Organizational Climate and Inclusion and founder of Kenyan Students in Diaspora (KESID), has been selected for the 2025-2026 Cohort of the American Council on Education (ACE) Fellows Program.

She joins an elite group of 26 Fellows chosen through a rigorous nomination and selection process.

The ACE Fellows Program is a premier leadership development initiative that equips faculty, staff, and administrators with the skills and experience necessary for senior leadership in higher education.

It blends leadership training, policy analysis, and strategic planning, preparing Fellows to shape the future of academia.

Dr. Rotich expressed deep gratitude for this recognition, stating: “ I am deeply honored and grateful to have been chosen for this opportunity.

“It is immensely rewarding to have my work, passion for leadership, and dedication recognized.” Dr. Rotich emphasized how this opportunity aligns with her professional aspirations.

As part of the program, Rotich will engage in hands-on leadership experiences, including shadowing a university president, participating in high-level administrative projects, and contributing to real-world policy initiatives.

These experiences will further enhance her leadership expertise in her role at Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington (IUSPHB).

Dr. Rotich also expressed her heartfelt appreciation to IU President Pamela Whitten and Executive Associate Dean Nicole Keith for their unwavering support.

In her letter of congratulations, Indiana University President Dr. Pamela Whitten expressed, “This appointment is well-deserved and reflects the significant impact you have made as a leader in postsecondary education. I am confident that you will be a valuable asset to the American Council on Education community, and that the insights and experiences you gain will help us lead Indiana University boldly into the future. We take pride in your numerous accomplishments and appreciate your dedication to excellence.”

Indiana University’s Provost and Executive Vice President Rahul Shrivastav extended his congratulations, calling this selection a “great experience” for Dr. Rotich.

SPH-B Executive Associate Dean NiCole Keith, who nominated Dr. Rotich, praised her dedication to professional growth, stating: “Dr. Rotich is committed to developing her skills as an effective, accountable leader. She embodies the values of empathy, vision, and transformative leadership—hallmarks of a strong service.

For more information on the 2025-2026 ACE Fellows Program Cohort, visit: https://bit.ly/42mKVxU

