Dr. Jerono Rotich Named Associate Dean at Indiana University USA

A Kenyan Diaspora woman Dr. Jerono Rotich has been appointed as Associate Dean for Organizational Climate, Inclusion, and Belonging and Professor in the Department of Kinesiology at Indiana University. As Associate Dean for Organizational Climate, Inclusion, and Belonging, Dr. Rotich will lead schoolwide diversity and inclusion efforts including the implementation of the School’s Diversity Plan 2020, and promote an organizational culture and climate of respect for individuals and multiculturalism through various efforts such as seminars, townhalls, workshops and other events that focus on topics related to culture, climate, cultural proficiency, and inclusivity.

Dr. Rotich comes to IU from North Carolina Central University where she served as Professor and Chair, Department of Kinesiology and Recreation Administration. An experienced leader and mentor, Dr. Rotich has published extensively in health-related, community-centered research; and best practices in fostering diversity and belonging within higher education.

Dr. Rotich is President of the Kenyan Scholars and Studies Association and a member of the Board for CATCH Kenya, a U.S. and Keyna collaborative initiative to implement evidence-based health and physical education programs in Kenyan Schools.

“I am thrilled that Dr. Rotich is joining SPH-B. Not only is she an accomplished researcher, but she brings a wealth of experience in both teaching and community engagement, all informed by a global and international perspective,” says Dr. Philemon Yebei of the IU Office of the Vice President for Regional Campuses and Online Education. Dr. Rotich excels at providing students with practical leadership opportunities and has created a strong network for graduate students and early-career researchers. I couldn’t be happier to welcome her to the IU Community.

“When enthusiasm meets wisdom meets good will, good things happen. To find so committed and dedicated a colleague as Professor Rotich, so richly possessed with all these good traits, imbues me with so much hope. I am—as the song goes—”Walking on Sunshine” in anticipation of her joining the leadership of our rapidly growing community of scholars” says Dr. David B. Allison

Source:https://publichealth.indiana.edu/

Dr. Jerono Rotich Named Associate Dean at Indiana University USA