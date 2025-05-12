Breaking Through: Samuel Kahuro’s Inspiring F1 Visa Journey to USA

Samuel Kahuro, a driven scholar from Nyandarua County, Kenya, is headed to Montclair State University in New Jersey to pursue a Master of Science in Business Analytics.

His journey to securing the F-1 visa, however, was a story of careful planning, resilience, and focused determination.

In the days leading up to his visa interview, Samuel suspended all work engagements to dedicate himself fully to preparation.

He understood the importance of being mentally ready—recognizing the challenges of clearly articulating his case, projecting confidence, and overcoming fears about the process.

Through the support of the International Scholars Program (ISP), he was equipped with key resources, including mock interviews, past visa transcripts (both approvals and denials), and comprehensive coaching on visa officer expectations.

On the morning of his interview, he arrived at the U.S. Embassy early. Samuel was the first to be interviewed.

The interview covered his education background, recent work experience, program of study, and the institution he would be attending. He was informed that his visa was approved.

Samuel’s success at the embassy was a reflection of the focused and personalized preparation offered by ISP.

