Samuel Kahuro: Pursuing Big Dreams in Business Analytics

Samuel Kahuro, from Kipipiri Constituency in Nyandarua County, Kenya, will soon begin his Master’s in Business Analytics at Montclair State University in New Jersey.

His journey started in September 2023 when his mentor recommended the International Scholars Program. After learning more about it, Samuel saw its value and eagerly enrolled.

- Advertisement -

The program provided invaluable guidance, helping him select the right courses and institutions while streamlining the application process.

Montclair State University stood out for its state-of-the-art research facilities, proximity to New York City, and inspiring faculty like Dr. Marina Johnson, whose work in machine learning aligns with Samuel’s career goals.

- Advertisement -

For Samuel, the Business Analytics program merges his interest in business and technology, providing the perfect foundation for his aspirations.

He acknowledges that the process of studying abroad would have been overwhelming without ISP, appreciating the ease and financial support offered by partnerships like Empower.

As he prepares for his journey, Samuel is excited about the opportunities ahead, especially networking with peers and exploring the vibrant environment around New York.

He advises others to trust the process, embrace the mentorship, and stay committed.

Samuel’s story is a testament to the transformative power of programs like ISP in helping students achieve their dreams.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Our contact details are:

Email: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600, Tampa, FL, 33602

Tel: +1 (813) 333 1080

Nairobi, Kenya office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC, Westlands, Nairobi

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St

P.O Box, 3114, 60200, Meru, Kenya

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Harare, Zimbabwe office:

12th Floor, Joina City,

Samuel Kahuro: Pursuing Big Dreams in Business Analytics