Mr Ndwiga’s Vision for His Daughter’s Future in US

Every parent dream of providing the best opportunities for their children, and for Mr. Ndwiga, this dream is deeply rooted in the power of education, discipline, and perseverance.

As his daughter, Christabel, embarks on her journey to study in America, he reflects on the values that have shaped her success and his unwavering belief in education as a life-changing force.

From a young age, Christabel’s commitment to education was evident. Encouraged by her parents, she approached her studies with diligence and discipline, excelling in both primary and secondary school.

Her impressive academic record, culminating in an A- in her national examinations, was a testament to her resilience and determination.

Her pursuit of higher education led her to university, where she continued to thrive, earning second-class Honors in her undergraduate studies.

Yet, her ambitions stretched far beyond her home country. With an eye on international education, Christabel sought opportunities that would challenge her intellectually and open doors to global experiences.

The International Scholars Program (ISP) played a pivotal role in guiding her through this process, offering the mentorship, resources, and support she needed to navigate applications, secure funding, and successfully obtain her student visa.

Her father, Mr. Ndwiga, has been an unwavering pillar of support throughout this journey. His faith in education as a tool for transformation is reflected in his daughter’s aspirations.

For him, Christabel’s success is not just personal—it represents the hopes of an entire family and community.

More than just personal achievement, Christabel’s journey is about impact. Her dream is not only to excel in her studies but also to give back—to uplift her community and inspire other young students to pursue their own educational dreams.

