From Meru to Tampa: A Unique Green Card Journey

When Japhet Nkanata and his wife Cecilia Kanario walked the familiar paths of their village in Meru County, Kenya, they never imagined that one day they would be strolling through the pristine, palm-lined streets of Tampa, Florida.

Yet today, thanks to a once-in-a-lifetime win in the U.S. Green Card lottery and the support of the International Scholars Program (ISP), that unimaginable dream has become their reality.

- Advertisement -

“It still feels surreal,” Japhet shares, smiling. “Just two months ago, we were in Kenya. Now we’re in America, and we thank God and everyone who made it possible for us to be here.”

Their journey was as unexpected as it was life-changing.

Cecilia reflects on how it all began: “We had never thought of applying for the green card. In fact, we didn’t even know what it was. It’s through ISP that we learned about it. We’re truly grateful.”

But the transition from a quiet life in Meru to a bustling, modern American city wasn’t without its adventures—starting with their very first flight experience.

- Advertisement -

“We’d never flown before,” Japhet says, “and I always imagined planes to be small. But when we got to the airport and saw the size of that plane up close—I was shocked. It looked like it could carry 500 people! And once inside, it was nothing like I expected.

Quiet, calm, and so comfortable that you wouldn’t even realize you’re flying across continents.”

Their journey took them through Brussels and Chicago before finally landing in Tampa, their new home. But even the bustling airport in the U.S. brought surprises.

“I expected to find crowds,” Japhet chuckles, “but what struck me was the silence. So few people, but so many cars! And not just any cars—well-maintained, beautiful vehicles everywhere.”

And the differences didn’t stop there. The couple was amazed by the cleanliness and organization around them.

“There’s no dust here,” he continues. “The roads are perfectly maintained, the lawns around homes and public spaces are manicured, and everything is so tidy. Even the air is clean—no smoke, no firewood.

People cook with appliances inside their homes. Trees aren’t cut for fire; they’re turned into compost to grow more trees. It’s a whole different world.”

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Zimbabwe Office:

Joina City, 12th Floor,

Intersection of Julius Nyerere and Jason Moyo Avenue,

Harare, Zimbabwe.

Tel: (+263) 716 323 343

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

From Meru to Tampa: A Unique Green Card Journey