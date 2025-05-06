A Green Card Miracle: From Meru, Kenya to Tampa, USA

When Japhet Nkanata and Cecilia Kanorio strolled the quiet paths of Ng’onyi village in Meru County, they never imagined that fate had something extraordinary in store.

In a life-changing twist, the couple won the U.S. green card lottery — a golden ticket that would transport them from the hills of Meru to the sunny, opportunity-filled streets of Tampa, Florida.

For years, Japhet and Cecilia had focused their lives on building a future for their children. Their commitment to education as a pathway to a better life paid off when two of their sons successfully relocated to the U.S. through the International Scholars Program (ISP).

It was through their sons that they first learned about the U.S. Diversity Visa Program — commonly known as the green card lottery.

With their sons’ encouragement and guidance, they began applying in 2020. Though the first few attempts were unsuccessful, they remained faithful.

Then came the big break: in 2024, they received the life-changing news—they had won the green card lottery. What followed was a whirlwind of preparation, documentation, and unwavering support from their sons and the ISP team, who walked with them through every step of the process.

Their journey to the United States wasn’t without challenges. The visa process was demanding, the paperwork extensive, and the interviews daunting. But they were well-prepared.

Their visa interview was a nerve-wracking but ultimately victorious moment, filled with emotion and disbelief when they were approved.

After a long journey through Brussels and Chicago, they finally touched down in Tampa, where they were warmly received by their hosts and family. Their arrival marked not just a new beginning but also the continuation of a family legacy—a legacy of daring to dream and achieving the unimaginable.

Now residing in Tampa, Japhet and Cecilia are embracing life in America with gratitude and optimism. They’re learning new systems, preparing to work, and adjusting to a new culture.

