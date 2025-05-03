The U.S. Department of State has released the results for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa (Green Card) Lottery.

The dream of a new life in the United States is within reach for many hopeful immigrants, thanks to the Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery. The Lottery offers a unique opportunity to unlock your future, allowing you to apply for a Green Card and pursue your American dream.

But as the excitement builds, so does the anticipation of finding out if your application was successful.

Knowing how to check your DV Lottery 2026 Green Card status online is crucial for staying informed and prepared for the next steps in your journey.

If you applied for the DV-2026 program, you can now check your status online. Here is a comprehensive guide on how to do it.

How to Check Your DV-2026 Lottery Status

Visit the Official Website: Go to https://dvprogram.state.gov/.

Click on “Check Status”: This will direct you to the Entrant Status Check page.

Enter Required Information:

Confirmation Number: A 16-digit number you received when you submitted your application (e.g., 2026XXXXXXXX).

Last Name: Enter your last name exactly as it appears on your application.

Year of Birth: Provide your year of birth.

Authentication Code: Complete the CAPTCHA to verify you’re not a robot.

Submit: Click “Submit” to view your results.

NOTE: THE U.S. GOVERNMENT DOES NOT SEND EMAILS OR LETTERS NOTIFYING YOU OF YOUR SELECTION. YOU MUST CHECK YOUR STATUS ONLINE YOURSELF.

📌 What Happens If You’re Selected

If you’re selected, you’ll receive the First Notification Letter (1NL), which provides instructions on how to proceed with your immigrant visa application.

This includes submitting Form DS-260 online and preparing for an interview at a U.S. embassy or consulate.

If you’re already in the U.S., you may be eligible to adjust your status without leaving the country.

⚠️ Beware of Scams

The U.S. government will never contact you to inform you of your selection or ask for payment to check your status.

Be cautious of emails or websites claiming to be from the U.S. government asking for personal information or money. Always use the official DV Lottery website to check your status.

📅 Important Dates

DV-2026 Application Period: October 2024 – November 2024

Results Available: May 3, 2025 – September 30, 2026

