Inside ISP’s World-Class Operations Hub in Meru, Kenya

The International Scholars Program (ISP) has established its main operations hub in Meru County, Kenya. Situated on the seventh floor of the Royal Business Park, the facility serves as the strategic center for the organization’s mission to support students seeking higher education opportunities abroad.

The first point of contact for prospective students is the Customer Service Department. Staff members are tasked with responding to inquiries from walk-ins, emails, and phone calls. Their work involves not just addressing questions, but offering tailored guidance.

The Sales and Marketing Department is responsible for promoting the ISP brand across multiple channels. The team collaborates closely with both the field and customer service teams to ensure follow-ups are conducted, client satisfaction is assessed, and student concerns are addressed.

ISP’s Field Team plays a vital role in grassroots engagement. Team members conduct outreach in interior villages, marketplaces, and public forums to introduce the program to new audiences.

The Career and Funding Advisory Department assists students in identifying suitable academic programs and financial aid opportunities. Team members guide students through documentation requirements and tailor advice to help them qualify for scholarships and other forms of financial support.

The School Admissions Team handles the technical aspects of connecting students with universities. This includes conducting school research, processing applications, tracking progress, and coordinating follow-up actions such as requesting official transcripts and managing communication with recommenders.

The Digital Media Team is responsible for producing and distributing visual content that highlights student success stories. The team’s work involves capturing the journeys of ISP students, often from their rural origins, and presenting them in a relatable and inspirational format.

