Grand Opening: International Scholars Program’s Operations Hub

The KENYA Airlift Program, now rebranding as the International Scholars Program, celebrated the grand opening of its brand-new operations hub at Royal Business Park in Meru town, Kenya, with a splendid ceremony followed by a magnificent dinner party at a beautiful hotel in the evening.

Speaking at the ceremony, Managing Director Bob Mwiti expressed that the event marked a significant milestone for the program as they continue to expand and bring their services closer to the community. “This grand opening represents not just growth but it’s a beacon of hope and a symbol of our aspirations” said Bob.

The opening event, held over the past weekend, was a tremendous success. It featured speeches, ribbon-cutting, and a tour of the new facility, showcasing the state-of-the-art resources now available to students and staff.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Bob stated, “We couldn’t have done it without the support and dedication of our incredible team, partners, and the Meru community. Your enthusiasm and encouragement mean the world to us.”

Bob thanked everyone who attended, contributed, and celebrated with them, emphasizing the collective effort that made the event possible. The evening dinner party was a perfect end to the day, offering attendees a chance to network, share experiences, and look forward to the bright future of the International Scholars Program.

As the program continues to evolve, the new operations hub in Meru stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to educational excellence and community empowerment.

