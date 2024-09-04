Video: International Scholars Program (ISP) Spotlight Show Debuts

The International Scholars Program (ISP) has premiered the first episode of its latest initiative, the ISP Spotlight Show. This new series is set to be a game-changer for students aspiring to pursue graduate STEM programs abroad, particularly those associated with the over 20 universities that ISP proudly partners with.

The ISP Spotlight Show aims to offer viewers expert insights and actionable guidance to help them successfully navigate their academic journeys. This aligns with the program’s mission of empowering exceptional international students to achieve their dreams of studying abroad, regardless of financial barriers.

This new addition to ISP’s lineup underscores the program’s dedication to providing comprehensive information and support to students around the globe. The ISP Spotlight Show joins a prestigious roster of other informative series, including The ISP Show, The Taste of America Show, and Success With Bob Mwiti Show.

Each of these programs has been instrumental in sharing uplifting and inspirational content, aimed at equipping students with the knowledge and motivation they need to succeed.

- Advertisement -

The ISP Spotlight Show will air weekly on Fridays, continuing the program’s tradition of delivering quality content that both informs and inspires. As the series unfolds, viewers can look forward to a wealth of information that will undoubtedly assist them in their quest for academic and professional excellence.

- Advertisement -

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Our contact details are:

Email: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600, Tampa, FL, 33602

Tel: +1 (813) 333 1080

Nairobi, Kenya office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC, Westlands, Nairobi

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St

P.O Box, 3114, 60200, Meru, Kenya

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Harare, Zimbabwe office:

12th Floor, Joina City,

Julius Nyerere Way and Jason Moyo Avenue

Tel: +(263) 716 323 343

Video: International Scholars Program (ISP) Spotlight Show Debuts