Kenyans Shine in USA: Wins Silver Award for Scouting Excellence

In a moment of pride for Kenya, Victor Radido and Antony Gitonga have captured the spotlight by winning a Silver Award for Scouting Excellence at the prestigious event in Orlando.

This remarkable achievement not only underscores their commitment to scouting but also highlights the exceptional talents emerging from Kenya’s vibrant youth.

As they stand on the global stage, Radido and Gitonga showcase the values of teamwork, leadership, and resilience that scouting instills.

This recognition is a testament to their dedication and the support of their community, inspiring countless others to pursue their passions and dreams.

Trailblazers from Kenya

Victor Radido and Antony Gitonga, the prominent leaders of the Kenya Scouts Association, were honored with the prestigious Award during a ceremony in Orlando, Florida.

This distinction is one of the highest accolades conferred by Scouting America to individuals outside the United States who have made significant contributions to the global scouting movement.

The award recognizes exceptional service and leadership in youth development through scouting.

Victor Radido serves as the Chief Commissioner of the Kenya Scouts Association and chairs the National Scout Board.

Antony Gitonga holds the position of International Commissioner and is also a member of the National Scout Board.

Their leadership roles underscore their commitment to advancing scouting initiatives both within Kenya and internationally.

Their recognition places them among esteemed Kenyan figures such as Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel arap Moi, who have also received the Silver World Award for their support of youth and leadership development.

Radido expressed that the accolade belongs to every Kenyan scout and volunteer working to shape the country’s future, highlighting the collective effort in nurturing discipline, responsibility, and civic duty among the youth.

The Kenya Scouts Association, established in 1910, is the largest youth movement in Kenya, with over 2 million members. It is a registered member of the World Organization of the Scout Movement and plays a pivotal role in developing young people into responsible, active citizens.

This recognition not only honors Radido and Gitonga’s individual contributions but also brings global attention to Kenya’s ongoing efforts in international youth development through scouting.

