In the shadows of high-profile relationships and political glamour lies the compelling life of Madina Giovanni Fazzini, the ex-wife of the prominent Kenyan politician Hassan Joho.

Her story is one that transcends the public narrative, revealing a multi-faceted individual who navigated the complexities of love, ambition, and personal growth amidst a whirlwind of fame.

While Hassan Joho has often been in the spotlight, Madina’s journey remains largely untold, making this exploration not just a biography, but an unveiling of the woman behind the name.

The Untold Story of Hassan Joho’s Ex-Wife

Madina Giovanni Fazzini is a Kenyan-Italian businesswoman and the former wife of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho. Born to an Italian father and a Somali mother, she married Joho in February 2011 under Islamic law. The couple has two children, aged nine and eight as of 2022 .

Their marriage faced challenges, leading to a separation in January 2013. Joho moved out of their matrimonial home in June 2013, leaving Fazzini to care for their children.

In January 2022, Fazzini filed for divorce at the Mombasa Chief Kadhi’s Court, stating that the marriage had broken down irretrievably with no chance of revival .

Joho agreed to the divorce, signing a consent to end the marriage after nine years of separation .

Fazzini holds a Master’s in Business Administration and is known for her multilingual abilities, reportedly speaking at least seven languages.

She has also been involved in managing Joho’s foundation and is recognized as a skilled mobilizer, particularly among female voters .

Following the separation, Fazzini has focused on supporting her children and pursuing business endeavors. She last publicly celebrated her birthday as the First Lady of Mombasa in July 2017, when she turned 28 .

Madina Giovanni Fazzini: Her Life, Family and Financial Success