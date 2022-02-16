Joho Granted his Italian Wife Madina Giovanni the Divorce she Wanted

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has granted his Italian wife a divorce she had sought at the Kadhi court. Governor Joho signed a consent to end his marriage on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Madina Giovanni Fazzini filed for a divorce before Mombasa Chief Kadhis Court after nine years of separation from Joho.

Fazzini filed the case on January 26, 2022, and wanted the court to dissolve the marriage stating that it was irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.

“I am clear and unequivocal that our marriage has broken down irretrievably with no chance of revival given we have both moved on over the years.

“Since the respondent, Joho moved out of our matrimonial home in June 2013, the substance of our marriage has dissipated and has no basis to be sustained from a legal and social standpoint,” Fazzini said in her affidavit filed in court.

The two got married on February 11, 2011, and they have two children aged nine and eight years.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

