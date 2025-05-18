Raila’s House In Kisumu: A Luxurious Mansion On Riat Hills

Perched majestically on the serene Riat Hills, Raila Odinga’s luxurious mansion stands as a stunning testament to modern architecture and opulence.

This architectural gem not only overlooks the vibrant city of Kisumu but also encapsulates the essence of elegance that seamlessly merges with the breathtaking natural surroundings.

As you explore the intricate design and lavish amenities, you’ll discover how this architectural gem captures the essence of contemporary living while honoring traditional influences.

Whether you’re an architecture enthusiast or simply curious about the lifestyle of one of Kenya’s prominent figures, this exclusive glimpse into Raila’s mansion promises to intrigue and inspire.

Exploring Raila’s Luxurious Mansion on Riat Hills

The Raila Odinga’s mansion in Kisumu which is perched atop Riat Hills in Kanyakwar, is a testament to luxury and grandeur.

Often referred to as “Baba’s Palace” or “Raila’s State House” by locals, this expansive residence is situated on a six-acre plot and offers panoramic views of Kisumu International Airport and Lake Victoria.

Architectural Features

The two-story mansion boasts a total of 74 rooms, including:

10 spacious bedrooms, with the master suite located on the upper floor.

Four state-of-the-art kitchens .

Two main conference rooms and two smaller ones, suitable for hosting dignitaries and meetings.

Multiple offices.

A private theatre for family entertainment.

An Olympic-sized swimming pool and several Jacuzzis.

A helipad capable of accommodating two helicopters.

The interior is lavishly decorated, with gold-themed furnishings and expansive living areas. The compound is meticulously landscaped, featuring lush greenery and a variety of birds, including ostriches.

Construction and Cost

Construction of the mansion began in 2005 and spanned approximately nine years. While the exact cost remains unverified, estimates suggest it reached around KSh 1 billion. The project was reportedly undertaken by Chinese contractors who subcontracted local labor.

Significance

This residence not only serves as a personal home but also as a venue for hosting international dignitaries and political events. Its strategic location and opulence underscore Raila Odinga’s stature in Kenyan politics and his connection to Kisumu, his political base.

