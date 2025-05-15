Collins Lang’at’s path to studying in the U.S. was one of preparation, learning, and ISP support. Upon joining the International Scholars Program (ISP)’s training, he was granted access to a treasure trove of resources.

He combed through these materials diligently, identifying patterns of success and common pitfalls, learning how to structure answers, and understanding the mindset of visa officers.

Over the next two weeks, Collins immersed himself in this content. He watched every video, analyzed every testimony, and even drew from stories of international students outside the ISP circle.

In the final days before his interview, Collins focused on mental readiness. With encouragement from fellow ISP students, he stayed sharp and centered. On the interview day, he left his home and reached the embassy.

The wait was nerve-wracking. Watching others leave the consulate, many with visible disappointment, he couldn’t help but notice the number of visa denials that morning. But Collins reminded himself that he was a genuine student, thoroughly prepared and supported by a program that had equipped him for this moment.

At the counter, he confidently submitted his documents and answered the visa officer’s questions. And just like that, his visa was approved.

That moment, for Collins, was transformative. Everything he had worked toward—the materials studied, culminated in a life-changing success. With his visa in hand, the dream of relocating to the U.S. became a vivid reality.

Studying in USA: Collins Lang’at’s Road to Louisville, Kentucky