From Kericho Kenya to the University of Louisville

For Mercy Milgo, the dream of studying abroad has been years in the making. Growing up in Kericho County, she always had a deep appreciation for education, a value instilled in her by her father, a retired teacher, who encouraged her to reach for the highest academic achievements.

She excelled at the University of Nairobi, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Statistics. However, despite her academic success, her dream of furthering her education abroad always seemed just out of reach.

- Advertisement -

Her first opportunity to study in the U.S. came after high school when a visitor at her church promised to connect her with a fully funded scholarship. However, that opportunity never materialized, leaving her disheartened.

Over the years, she made several unsuccessful attempts at applying to U.S. universities, often struggling to get past the application stage due to a lack of proper guidance.

Everything changed when a friend in the U.S. introduced her to The International Scholars Program (ISP). Skeptical at first—having heard of people selling land and property only to be scammed—she did her research.

- Advertisement -

ISP stood out not just for its affordability but for its structured, transparent, and supportive approach.

With ISP’s guidance, she applied to several universities, focusing on programs in data analytics and business analytics, fields she knew had high demand in both Kenya and the U.S. She received quick admission responses from both the University of South Dakota and the University of Louisville, ultimately choosing USD due to its fast processing and clear communication.

Now, as she prepares to begin this new chapter, she is grateful for ISP’s support and the patience that allowed her to pursue this opportunity at the right time.

Her journey proves that it is never too late to chase your dreams, and with the right guidance, even the most delayed ambitions can become reality.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).Okova-

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Our contact details are:

Email: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600, Tampa, FL, 33602

Tel: +1 (813) 333 1080

Nairobi, Kenya office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC, Westlands, Nairobi

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St

P.O Box, 3114, 60200, Meru, Kenya

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Harare, Zimbabwe office:

12th Floor, Joina City,

From Kericho Kenya to the University of Louisville