Rachel Gicharu, a teacher by profession, stood proudly as her son Timothy prepared to begin his graduate studies in the United States. As the third-born in the family, Timothy’s journey had been one marked by consistent dedication, faith, and quiet resilience—qualities his mother highlighted with warmth and admiration.

She expressed both joy and a tinge of sadness, knowing they would miss him deeply, but also recognizing that his moment had come.

From childhood, Timothy was known for his determination and strong work ethic. Rachel described him as a focused and disciplined student, someone who always finished what he started.

Rachel also praised Timothy’s sense of responsibility—not just toward his academics, but within the family as well. He kept everyone informed about each step of his journey, especially during the rigorous visa scheduling process.

To fellow parents, Rachel offered strong encouragement. She urged them to support their children in exploring opportunities like the International Scholars Program, emphasizing that true fulfillment as a parent comes when a child’s potential is realized.

She concluded with heartfelt gratitude to the program’s team, urging them to keep nurturing young talents.

A Mother’s Pride: Timothy’s Journey to Study in the USA