A Parent’s Pride: Families Share ISP Study Abroad Journeys

For many parents, watching their child embark on an academic journey to the United States is a moment filled with pride, gratitude, and overwhelming emotion.

Through The International Scholars Program (ISP), countless families across Kenya and Africa are experiencing this transformative milestone.

The joy and reflections shared by these proud parents reveal not just the success of their children but also the profound impact ISP has had on entire families.

Peter Wachira, father-in-law to Irene Muthoni, who is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Project Management at Missouri State University, speaks of the immense joy as it dawns on him that this moment really is happening.

His voice trembles with emotion as he speaks at the airport, still in awe of how far Irene has come. “At first, I didn’t imagine it could happen. We used to hear about such opportunities, but now I’m living it—it’s real.”

Peter’s sentiments of joy, undeniable belief, and gratitude are mirrored in every parent present at the airport as they arrive to see their children off to the new land of possibilities.

For Mr. Martin Sikuku, father of Felister Sikuku, the turning point came after he conducted thorough research.

What started as cautious curiosity soon turned into conviction as he delved deeper, uncovering the authenticity and impact of The International Scholars Program (ISP).

Seeing real stories of students who had successfully transitioned to studying abroad reassured him that this was real—and he promised to support his daughter to his best abilities.

And keep his promise he did, as his daughter is set to pursue a master’s in operations management at South Dakota State University, and Martin couldn’t be prouder.

The farewells at the airport were a mix of heartfelt goodbyes and quiet smiles. Mr. James Leleina’s parting words to his son, Boaz Leleina, carried a timeless message: anything is achievable, even when faced with challenges—a lesson Boaz will carry with him as he begins his studies in Computer Science at William Jessup University.

Meanwhile, Peter Wachira wished his daughter-in-law, Irene, success in her academic journey.

But it was his heartfelt vow to care for the young children she leaves behind that struck an emotional chord, reflecting the depth of parental support and the quiet sacrifices that often go unseen.

As these students embark on their academic journeys in the U.S., their parents stand as their biggest cheerleaders and steadfast pillars of support.

Their pride runs deep, rooted not just in their children’s achievements but in the resilience, determination, and courage it took to reach this milestone.

Each message, call, and heartfelt prayer serves as a reminder that while miles may separate them, the bond of family remains unshaken, fueling the students’ drive to succeed and make their families proud.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

A Parent’s Pride: Families Share ISP Study Abroad Journeys